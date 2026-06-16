Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Rangers On June 16

Buxton is hitting for a .276 BA, .335 OBP and .606 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .941, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. Buxton has recorded six steals on six attempts. He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 3.56 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

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