Byron Buxton And Twins Face Pirates On May 29

Buxton is hitting for a .260 BA, .323 OBP and .575 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Jared Jones makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.

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