Byron Buxton And Twins Face Phillies On Aug. 16

Buxton is hitting for a .260 BA, .321 OBP and .538 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored 57 runs. In 371 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Phillies.

Andrew Painter gets the start for the Phillies, his 16th of the season. He is 2-8 with a 6.27 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 80 1/3 innings pitched.

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