Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Phillies On Aug. 15

Buxton is hitting for a .263 BA, .320 OBP and .543 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 57 runs. In 366 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Phillies.

Jesus Luzardo gets the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season. He is 10-5 with a 3.32 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 143 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.