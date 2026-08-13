Byron Buxton And Twins Face Phillies On Aug. 13

Buxton is hitting for a .263 BA, .320 OBP and .544 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored 57 runs. In 362 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last action (on July 28 against the Royals) he went 0 for 2.

Aaron Nola (3-9 with a 5.47 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.