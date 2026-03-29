FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Play Orioles On March 29

Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Buxton has +260 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Buxton had a .264 BA, .327 OBP and .551 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .878, which ranked 9th in MLB, and he scored 97 runs. In 542 plate appearances, he hit 35 home runs (13th in MLB) and drove in 83 runs. Buxton recorded 24 steals on 24 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.

Shane Baz will start for the Orioles, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News