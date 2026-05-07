Byron Buxton And Twins Face Nationals On May 7

Buxton is hitting for a .245 BA, .301 OBP and .524 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 6.4% walk rate. His OPS is .826 and he has scored 26 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. Buxton has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Jake Irvin (1-4) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.

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