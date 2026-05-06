Byron Buxton And Twins Face Nationals On May 6

Buxton is hitting for a .250 BA, .307 OBP and .536 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 26 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. Buxton has recorded two steals on two attempts. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-6 with a home run) in his last game against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with an 8.23 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

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