Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Nationals On May 5

Buxton is hitting for a .254 BA, .313 OBP and .530 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 25 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. Buxton has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Cade Cavalli makes the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.