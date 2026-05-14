Byron Buxton And Twins Face Marlins On May 14

Buxton is hitting for a .260 BA, .319 OBP and .580 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .899, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Braxton Garrett will make his first start of the season for the Marlins.

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