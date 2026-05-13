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Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Face Marlins On May 13

Byron Buxton and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Miami Marlins at Target Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Buxton has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .255 BA, .311 OBP and .545 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .857 and he has scored 31 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer makes the start for the Marlins, his ninth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.79 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

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