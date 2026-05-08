Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Guardians On May 8

Buxton is hitting for a .243 BA, .298 OBP and .514 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 26 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 17 runs. Buxton has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

The Guardians are sending Parker Messick (3-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.40 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.