Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Guardians On May 10

Buxton is hitting for a .259 BA, .310 OBP and .563 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 5.8% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 29 runs. In 171 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs. Buxton has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams gets the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 49 1/3 innings pitched.

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