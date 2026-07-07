Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Guardians On July 7

Buxton is hitting for a .271 BA, .328 OBP and .575 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .904, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Yankees.

The Guardians are sending Joey Cantillo (7-3) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 91 2/3 innings pitched.

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