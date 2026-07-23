Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Guardians On July 23

Buxton is hitting for a .275 BA, .330 OBP and .572 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .902, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams makes the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season. He is 10-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 145 strikeouts in 119 1/3 innings pitched.

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