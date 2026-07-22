Byron Buxton And Twins Play Guardians On July 22

Buxton is hitting for a .275 BA, .330 OBP and .572 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .902, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (4-6) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.