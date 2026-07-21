Byron Buxton And Twins Play Guardians On July 21

Buxton is hitting for a .275 BA, .331 OBP and .576 SLG with a 24.6% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .907, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 338 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 3) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (8-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 20th start of the season. He has a 2.73 ERA in 112 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

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