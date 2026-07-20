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Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Guardians On July 20

Byron Buxton and his Minnesota Twins will take on the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Monday, July 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Buxton has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .271 BA, .328 OBP and .575 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .904, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last action (on July 5 against the Yankees) he went 1 for 1.

Tanner Bibee (3-9) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.90 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

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