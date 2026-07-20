Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Guardians On July 20

Buxton is hitting for a .271 BA, .328 OBP and .575 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .904, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his last action (on July 5 against the Yankees) he went 1 for 1.

Tanner Bibee (3-9) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.90 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

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