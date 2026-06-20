Byron Buxton And Twins Face Diamondbacks On June 20

Buxton is hitting for a .273 BA, .334 OBP and .588 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (3-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.35 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

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