FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Face Diamondbacks On June 20

Byron Buxton and his Minnesota Twins will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, June 20 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Buxton has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .273 BA, .334 OBP and .588 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 51 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 36 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (3-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.35 ERA in 75 2/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News