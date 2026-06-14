Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Cardinals On June 14

Buxton is hitting for a .269 BA, .331 OBP and .596 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .927, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit 22 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 34 runs. Buxton has recorded six steals on six attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.99 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

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