Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Cardinals On June 12

Buxton is hitting for a .256 BA, .318 OBP and .559 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .877, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. Buxton has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Kyle Leahy (5-3) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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