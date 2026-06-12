FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Cardinals On June 12

Byron Buxton and his Minnesota Twins will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Target Field, on Friday, June 12 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Buxton has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .256 BA, .318 OBP and .559 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .877, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 43 runs. In 261 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. Buxton has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Kyle Leahy (5-3) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News