Byron Buxton And Twins Play Brewers On May 17

Buxton is hitting for a .260 BA, .319 OBP and .580 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .899, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Robert Gasser will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.

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