Byron Buxton And Twins Play Brewers On May 15

Buxton is hitting for a .260 BA, .319 OBP and .580 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .899, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. He hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Marlins.

The Brewers have yet to named a starter.

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