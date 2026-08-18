Byron Buxton And Twins Face Braves On Aug. 18

Buxton is hitting for a .257 BA, .320 OBP and .529 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored 58 runs. In 381 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Tyler Mahle makes the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.64 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.

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