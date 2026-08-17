Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Braves On Aug. 17

Buxton is hitting for a .257 BA, .316 OBP and .531 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 57 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Phillies.

Martin Perez gets the start for the Braves, his 20th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.96 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 106 1/3 innings pitched.

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