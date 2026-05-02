Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 2

Buxton is hitting for a .260 BA, .317 OBP and .528 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 24 runs. In 139 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 13 runs. He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Dylan Cease gets the start for the Blue Jays, his seventh of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.

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