Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Blue Jays On April 11

Buxton is hitting for a .180 BA, .263 OBP and .280 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .543 and he has scored eight runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 5) against the Blue Jays.

Eric Lauer (1-1) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.

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