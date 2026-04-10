Byron Buxton And Twins Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 10

Buxton is hitting for a .200 BA, .288 OBP and .311 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .600 and he has scored eight runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

Patrick Corbin will take the mound to start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.