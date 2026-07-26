Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Athletics On July 26

Buxton is hitting for a .269 BA, .327 OBP and .556 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending Jeffrey Springs (3-9) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.