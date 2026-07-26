FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Byron Buxton
Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton

Minnesota Twins • #25 CF

Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Athletics On July 26

Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will face the Athletics at Target Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Buxton has +215 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Buxton is hitting for a .269 BA, .327 OBP and .556 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .882, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 355 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending Jeffrey Springs (3-9) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.96 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Byron Buxton

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News