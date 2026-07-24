Byron Buxton And Twins Play Athletics On July 24

Buxton is hitting for a .274 BA, .331 OBP and .568 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .899, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 347 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 45 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Guardians.

Jacob Lopez makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 6.64 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.

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