Byron Buxton And Twins Face Athletics On Aug. 25

Buxton is hitting for a .256 BA, .321 OBP and .515 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 7.4% walk rate. His OPS is .836 and he has scored 65 runs. In 405 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs and driven in 46 runs. Buxton has recorded seven steals on eight attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 5 with a double) against the Athletics.

Gage Jump (5-8) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.83 ERA in 82 2/3 innings pitched, with 88 strikeouts.

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