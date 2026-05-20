Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Astros On May 20

Buxton is hitting for a .264 BA, .321 OBP and .586 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .907, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 190 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2 for 5 with two doubles) against the Astros.

Mike Burrows gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.72 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

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