Byron Buxton And Twins Take On Astros On May 18

Buxton is hitting for a .260 BA, .319 OBP and .580 SLG with a 25.4% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .899, which ranks 20th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 23 runs. Buxton has recorded four steals on four attempts. He is back in action for the first time since May 13, when he went 2 for 4 with two home runs and two RBIs against the Marlins.

Tatsuya Imai gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 9.24 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings pitched.

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