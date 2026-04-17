Bubba Chandler And Pirates Play Rays On April 17

Chandler is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rays are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.