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Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bubba Chandler

Pittsburgh Pirates • #36 SP

Bubba Chandler And Pirates Play Rays On April 17

Bubba Chandler will get the start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Tampa Bay Rays at PNC Park, on Friday, April 17 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Chandler has -118 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Chandler is 0-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Rays are averaging 5.1 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bubba Chandler

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