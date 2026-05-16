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Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bubba Chandler

Pittsburgh Pirates • #36 SP

Bubba Chandler And Pirates Square Off Against Phillies On May 16

Bubba Chandler will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Chandler has +102 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Chandler is 1-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bubba Chandler

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