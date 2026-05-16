Bubba Chandler And Pirates Square Off Against Phillies On May 16

Chandler is 1-4 with a 4.62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw five innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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