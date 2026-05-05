Bubba Chandler And Pirates Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 5

Chandler is 1-3 with a 4.97 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 3.2 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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