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Bubba Chandler
Pittsburgh Pirates

Bubba Chandler

Pittsburgh Pirates • #36 SP

Bubba Chandler And Pirates Play Blue Jays On May 22

Bubba Chandler will get the start for his Pittsburgh Pirates against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, May 22 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Chandler has -160 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Chandler is 1-5 with a 5.14 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bubba Chandler

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