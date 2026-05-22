Bubba Chandler And Pirates Play Blue Jays On May 22

Chandler is 1-5 with a 5.14 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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