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Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott

Philadelphia Phillies • #5 2B

Bryson Stott And Phillies Face Yankees On July 26

Bryson Stott and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, July 26 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Stott has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Stott is hitting for a .246 BA, .303 OBP and .390 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 40 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 42 runs. Stott has recorded 17 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryson Stott

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