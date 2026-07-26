Bryson Stott And Phillies Face Yankees On July 26

Stott is hitting for a .246 BA, .303 OBP and .390 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .692 and he has scored 40 runs. In 382 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 42 runs. Stott has recorded 17 steals on 17 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren makes the start for the Yankees, his 20th of the season. He is 7-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.