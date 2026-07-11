Bryson Stott And Phillies Face Tigers On July 11

Stott is hitting for a .243 BA, .303 OBP and .387 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .690 and he has scored 36 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 41 runs. Stott has recorded 16 steals on 16 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Tigers.

The Tigers are sending Casey Mize (4-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 2.64 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 71 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.