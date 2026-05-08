Bryson Stott And Phillies Face Rockies On May 8

Stott is hitting for a .209 BA, .256 OBP and .355 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored nine runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Stott has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Chase Dollander (3-2) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.

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