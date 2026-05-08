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Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott

Philadelphia Phillies • #5 2B

Bryson Stott And Phillies Face Rockies On May 8

Bryson Stott and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, May 8 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stott has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Stott is hitting for a .209 BA, .256 OBP and .355 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .611 and he has scored nine runs. In 119 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. Stott has recorded six steals on six attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

Chase Dollander (3-2) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryson Stott

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