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Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott

Philadelphia Phillies • #5 2B

Bryson Stott And Phillies Play Pirates On July 1

Bryson Stott and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stott has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stott is hitting for a .241 BA, .303 OBP and .392 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 32 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 40 runs. Stott has recorded 16 steals on 16 attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Paul Skenes (6-7) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.10 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryson Stott

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