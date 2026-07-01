Bryson Stott And Phillies Play Pirates On July 1

Stott is hitting for a .241 BA, .303 OBP and .392 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 32 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 40 runs. Stott has recorded 16 steals on 16 attempts. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Pirates.

The Pirates are sending Paul Skenes (6-7) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 6-7 with a 3.10 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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