Bryson Stott And Phillies Square Off Against Nationals On Aug. 6

Stott is hitting for a .257 BA, .325 OBP and .410 SLG with a 17.8% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 47 runs. In 421 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 51 runs. Stott has recorded 20 steals on 20 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 2 with an RBI against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Miles Mikolas (3-8) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-8 with a 5.67 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

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