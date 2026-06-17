Bryson Stott And Phillies Play Marlins On June 17

Stott is hitting for a .230 BA, .288 OBP and .391 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 22 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 35 runs. Stott has recorded 12 steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.25 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

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