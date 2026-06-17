FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott

Philadelphia Phillies • #5 2B

Bryson Stott And Phillies Play Marlins On June 17

Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies will face the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, June 17 at 1:05 p.m. ET. Stott has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Stott is hitting for a .230 BA, .288 OBP and .391 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 7.1% walk rate. His OPS is .679 and he has scored 22 runs. In 252 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 35 runs. Stott has recorded 12 steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.25 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 71 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryson Stott

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Philadelphia PhilliesRecent Philadelphia Phillies Player News

View All Philadelphia Phillies Player News