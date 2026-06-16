Bryson Stott And Phillies Take On Marlins On June 16

Stott is hitting for a .230 BA, .289 OBP and .385 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 7.3% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored 22 runs. In 248 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 33 runs. Stott has recorded 12 steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Tyler Phillips (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.