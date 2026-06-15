Bryson Stott And Phillies Square Off Against Marlins On June 15

Stott is hitting for a .232 BA, .285 OBP and .388 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored 20 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 33 runs. Stott has recorded 12 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Brewers.

The Marlins will send Ryan Gusto (0-1) to the mound for his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.