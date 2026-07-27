Bryson Stott And Phillies Take On Marlins On July 27

Stott is hitting for a .252 BA, .307 OBP and .405 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 41 runs. In 386 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 47 runs. Stott has recorded 17 steals on 17 attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (3 for 4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs) against the Yankees.

The Marlins are sending Tyler Phillips (2-5) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 3.52 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.

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