Bryson Stott And Phillies Take On Marlins On Aug. 18

Stott is hitting for a .266 BA, .343 OBP and .419 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 54 runs. In 473 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 57 runs. Stott has recorded 23 steals on 23 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Marlins.

Cade Gibson will start for the Marlins, his first this season.

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