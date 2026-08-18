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Bryson Stott
Philadelphia Phillies

Bryson Stott

Philadelphia Phillies • #5 2B

Bryson Stott And Phillies Take On Marlins On Aug. 18

Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stott has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stott is hitting for a .266 BA, .343 OBP and .419 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 54 runs. In 473 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 57 runs. Stott has recorded 23 steals on 23 attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Marlins.

Cade Gibson will start for the Marlins, his first this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bryson Stott

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