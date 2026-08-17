Bryson Stott And Phillies Face Marlins On Aug. 17

Stott is hitting for a .265 BA, .340 OBP and .419 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 53 runs. In 468 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 57 runs. Stott has recorded 23 steals on 23 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Twins.

Janson Junk makes the start for the Marlins, his 18th of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.41 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.

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