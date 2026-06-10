Bryson Stott And Phillies Take On Blue Jays On June 10

Stott is hitting for a .225 BA, .279 OBP and .383 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .662 and he has scored 18 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 30 runs. Stott has recorded 11 steals on 11 attempts. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are sending Max Scherzer (1-3) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 9.64 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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