Bryson Stott And Phillies Play Blue Jays On Aug. 9

Stott is hitting for a .261 BA, .333 OBP and .419 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .752 and he has scored 50 runs. In 434 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 52 runs. Stott has recorded 21 steals on 21 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber (3-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.11 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.